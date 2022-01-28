Anne Arundel County offers gender-affirming medical benefits to government employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County government employees and their families are now offered gender-affirming health services, as part of their medical benefits package.

The new county government healthcare plans are through Aetna and went into effect on January 1.

“Providing our LGBTQ+ employees and residents with the support they need is critical to our mission of making Anne Arundel County The Best Place - For All,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Now, our employees and their families will have access to the care they need to live freely as who they are.”

Specifically, county employee healthcare plans cover pre-certification, care management, and behavioral health services.

When a person is in need of gender-affirming surgery, Aetna will perform medical necessity and benefit reviews for the procedure, and assist with care management and patient support before and after surgery. They also have a clinical pharmacist on their care team who can help with hormone therapy medication questions.

