Anne Arundel County man pleads guilty to possession, distribution of child pornography

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raymond Martin Shamer III, 21, from Pasadena, also admitted to distributed child pornography.

According to his guilty plea, from at least July 7, 2019 through June 24, 2020, Shamer used online accounts to communicate with others about child pornography, to distribute child pornography, and to collect child pornography.

Many of the files Shamer collected documented adults sexually abusing infants and toddlers while they are bound and subjected to other violent conduct, according to investigators.

Shamer admitted that he used a secure communication application to upload images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and that he shared links to those images with a group of users with whom he engaged in group chat conversations.

On June 24, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Shamer’s home and investigators seized Shamer’s cell phones and computer.

A subsequent forensic examination of the devices revealed a total of more than 1,000 images of child pornography on Shamer’s devices.

Shamer and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Shamer will be sentenced to at least three years in federal prison, followed by at least 20 years of supervised release.