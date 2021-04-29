Anne Arundel County kicks off bicycle safety, education campaign

ANNAPOLIS — May is bike safety month and Anne Arundel County is working to reduce bicyclist injuries and deaths.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department kicked off its bicycle safety and education campaign Thursday.

The police department is calling attention to the three-foot law that requires drivers to give at least three feet when passing a bicyclist.

The campaign features the state's first deployment of a bicycle safety enforcement technology tool, the C3FT. The electronic system can detect, capture, and display the proximity of passing vehicles.

"Once this occurs, it registers less than 36 inches, we'll then go ahead and notify the officers that are going to make the stop of the driver,” said Anne Arundel County Police Department Cpl. Dominic Scali. “Once they make the stop, they're going to educate the driver on the three-foot passing law."

The police department and other agencies across the region will conduct education and enforcement efforts throughout May.

In Anne Arundel County, there were eight bicycle-related traffic crashes between January and March of 2020, so far in 2021, there have been 21. None were fatal.

