Anne Arundel County Food Bank presented donation checks on Wednesday

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Food Bank got two donations today!

Susan Thomas the director of the food bank was presented matching donations from Ranjit Chahal, the owner of subway stores in the county and John Leopold, the former county executive and member of the board of directors of the food bank.

Chahal raised the money and Leopold matched it.

Thomas says the need for food in the county has gone up more than 450-percent.

"New clients going to the pantry, over 50% of those going to the pantry have never had to access a pantry before COVID. As we know COVID has gone on for a very long time as we’re going into over a year now and it takes people usually about six months to a year to get back on their feet after they face financial insecurity. Having partnerships like this allow us to purchase the food that is necessary," Thomas said.

Thomas says donations are down, but if you're looking to help, you can text food to 41444.