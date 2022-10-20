Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville Thursday afternoon.
The fire was on the 8200 block of Mimico South and was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
A person in the area reported hearing a loud explosion prior to the fire.
Spoke with AACOFD CHIEF this was a one alarm fire the resident called police and fire said he heard a pop at the moment no injuries they’re investigating the cause of fire tune in tonight for more details @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/W38i3mJsem— manny locke (@realmannynation) October 20, 2022
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
#mdtraffic | UPDATE | Fire Activity | Working Structure Fire | 8200 Block of MIMICO SOUTH | #MILLERSVILLE | Crews are on the interior making several attacks on the fire | Additional units en route to assist with water | Watch for delays in the area | Video sent by a subscriber pic.twitter.com/C7vOE6flZQ— Anne Arundel First Alert (@ArundelNews) October 20, 2022