Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville Thursday afternoon.

The fire was on the 8200 block of Mimico South and was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

A person in the area reported hearing a loud explosion prior to the fire.

Spoke with AACOFD CHIEF this was a one alarm fire the resident called police and fire said he heard a pop at the moment no injuries they’re investigating the cause of fire tune in tonight for more details @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/W38i3mJsem — manny locke (@realmannynation) October 20, 2022

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.