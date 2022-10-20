Watch Now
Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled house fire Thursday afternoon

Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 20, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — Anne Arundel County Fire Crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Millersville Thursday afternoon.

The fire was on the 8200 block of Mimico South and was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

A person in the area reported hearing a loud explosion prior to the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

