Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 today.

This comes after he announced he was experiencing mild cold symptoms earlier in the week.

Pittman released the following statement:

“After experiencing mild cold symptoms earlier in the week, and as a precaution after two negative home tests, I took a PCR test through the Anne Arundel Department of Health yesterday, and the results came back positive today.



I will be following CDC guidance and isolating to avoid exposing others. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted - twice - and as a result, my symptoms are mild.



If you have not been vaccinated or boosted, go get your shot today. As much as we’d like to put COVID in the rearview mirror, the disease continues to affect our communities. Your best protection against it is to get vaccinated and boosted.”



The COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 9.40% in Maryland according to the Maryland Department of Health.