Anne Arundel County digs out of more than 10 inches of snow

ODENTON, Md. — Monday's snowstorm dumped more than ten inches on parts of Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools are closed on Tuesday and county government offices will be opening up late Tuesday morning.

Some neighborhoods are still digging out the day after the storm hit Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management advises people to stay off the roads for a second day if possible.

The snow didn’t just cover the ground in Anne Arundel County but it's also touched many parts of everyday life as well.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced all schools and offices would be closed on Tuesday on account of the inclement weather.

The closure states a 'Code Red' is in effect for employees but that Unit III personnel must report to their work locations as required.

Several other services in the county are affected by the winter weather.

The North County and South County rec centers are closed and all county rec programs are canceled.

County transportation services also are affected as there will be no medical transports or Call-n-Ride transportation available on Tuesday.

County senior activity centers are closed so there won't be any senior center transports.

The county will offer dialysis transportation today as long as the weather permits.

Note, Monday's trash collection has been moved to Tuesday, while Tuesday’s trash collection will now take place on Wednesday.

The state Covid testing and vaccination sites in Anne Arundel County will have a shortened operating schedule for Tuesday. The Annapolis location at Calvert and Bladen streets and the Anne Arundel Medical Center will both open at noon and close at 4pm.

Anyone who feels like this blast of winter weather makes them want to go for a swim, be advised that the Arundel Olympic Swim Center will open at noon.