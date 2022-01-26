Anne Arundel County Department of Health & public libraries to distribute free KN95 & N95 masks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Given how contagious most COVID-19 variants are, everyone is encouraged to upgrade from a cloth mask to a KN95, N95 or surgical mask when in public indoor spaces.

With that in mind, The Department of Health is partnering with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) to distribute free masks to county residents at local libraries and Department of Health clinics throughout Anne Arundel County.

KN95 and N95 masks are made of material with an electrostatic charge, which can help prevent inhaling virus particles.

Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them, but not all masks provide the same protection. When choosing a mask, look at how well it fits, how well it filters the air and the number of layers.

The Department of Health will be distributing masks to their partners and the public at the Health Services Building, which is located at 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway, and other clinics in the next few days.

Masks will be available at all 16 AACPL branches including Broadneck, Brooklyn Park, Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Deale, Discoveries at the Mall, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Linthicum, Maryland City, Mountain Road, Odenton, Riviera Beach, Severn and Severna Park.

A list of available locations can be found here.

The libraries are open:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at some locations



Community-based and non-profit organizations interested in large orders of masks are encouraged to email maskrequest@aacounty.org. The type and quantity of masks distributed will depend on availability.

For more information on proper mask etiquette, click here.