Anne Arundel County Department of Health prioritizes COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Starting the week of November 8, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will prioritize COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 5 through 11 year olds.

As a result, the adult COVID-19 booster shot appointments will be greatly reduced temporarily.

In preparation for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11, the Department of Health encourages eligible county residents to schedule their COVID-19 booster appointments for the week of November 1 or make appointments at their local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective. They significantly decrease the risk of severe disease and death.

Vaccines are currently available for all individuals 12 and older. As eligibility expands, everyone is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

To learn more about COVID-19 booster doses and to schedule an appointment, click here.