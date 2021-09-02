Anne Arundel County declares local state of emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Thursday, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman declared a local state of emergency in the wake of extreme damage left behind by tropical depression Ida.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the Annapolis area and severe storms across the region. The storm destroyed homes and tore down electricity poles and trees, blocking roads.

At one point it was estimated 1,000 homes and businesses were still without power in and around West Street.

The executive order allows the county to deploy resources and implement the emergency powers of the County Executive to protect the health and safety of its citizens, the Office of the County Executive said.

“Last night I was in the worst-hit parts of Londontown checking on residents. It was an impressive display of community and government getting things done,” Pittman said. “City and County work as a team in these situations, and what they’re facing in the commercial strip in Annapolis along West Street and in the residential areas south in Edgewater is devastating. We will continue to work as a team to ensure the recovery of our residents and businesses.”

The Office of Emergency Management launched a damage assessment web portal here or residents to report storm damage. Residents can submit to the portal through September 23.

“Data collection helps determine the severity of impact an incident or disaster has on individuals and communities, which can help us prepare for future events,” said OEM Director Preeti Emrick said.

Speaking to WMAR during his damage assessment tour, county executive Steuart Pittman said, "We're also encouraging people to contact their local insurance companies, which it appears many people have already done."

Residents can also dispose of storm debris at dumpsters that have been deployed by the Department of Public works. They are located at the following locations:

Debris Management #1 Lot across from Woodland Beach VFD

Debris Management #2 400 Block of Shore Dr Location is marked with "Permit Parking Only" sign