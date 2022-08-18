Anne Arundel Co. woman learns after sparks fly when throwing away 9-volt battery

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Leah and her husband went out for the night.

They left their children in the hands of a baby sitter. It was her first night on the job.

Even before they could order an appetizer, Leah gets a text message, 'URGENT COME HOME.'

The babysitter heard popping sounds and got the children immediately out of the house.

Leah pulled around the corner and saw firetrucks in front of her house.

“I had batteries that I wanted to get rid," Leah said from her Anne Arundel County home. "I was going to take them somewhere. I knew I couldn’t throw them in the trash."

But evidently a 9-volt battery mixed it up with a double-A, and sparks went flying. She was lucky the bag was on a tile floor.

So, tonight, like the rest of us, she is going through any drawer to make sure there is no lone battery ready to heat things up.

We are all guilty of throwing batteries in the trash.

So how can we dispose of them without starting a fire?

Baltimore County officials say bring rechargeable batteries into recycling centers.

That includes lithium ion, nickle, and lead acid batteries. More common batteries, like double and triple “A” can get thrown out with your normal trash.