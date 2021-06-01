Anne Arundel Co. Police officer cleared after investigation into involvement on Jan. 6 at U.S. Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has cleared one of its officers of any wrongdoing in connection to their alleged involvement in events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The unidentified officer's police powers were suspended on January 11.

After an internal investigation determined no violations of agency policies or applicable laws, the officer was reinstated.

"The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards by its sworn and civilian members, whether on or off duty," the department said in a press release. "The Anne Arundel County Police Department also supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly."