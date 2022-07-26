Anne Arundel Co. Police mourns death of 'devoted' retired K-9

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved, hard-working K-9 officers.

Retired k-9 officer Soren, who was a member of the department for seven years, died, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Soren retired from the department in 2017 and continued to live with his partner Sgt. Greg Pilkerton after his retirement.

"Soren was a strong, smart, loyal member of our agency for 7 years before his retirement in 2017," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. "Thank you, Soren for your years of devoted service and for making Anne Arundel County a safer place. Please continue to watch over your beloved partner and be with us all."

