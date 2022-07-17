Anne Arundel Co. Department of Health offering free COVID-19 tests

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Starting Monday July 18, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 PCR tests for adults and children.
Those looking to get tested can book an appointment or simply walk into a clinic.
Free #COVID PCR Testing for Adults and Children. #Annapolis, #GlenBurnie, #ShadySide -- For Info and Signup: https://t.co/f4KmHUPdF0 -- #AnneArundel #Maryland #covidtest pic.twitter.com/NwuU2rs0DW— Anne Arundel Health (@AAHealth) July 17, 2022