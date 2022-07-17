Watch Now
Anne Arundel Co. Department of Health offering free COVID-19 tests

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 17, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — Starting Monday July 18, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 PCR tests for adults and children.

Those looking to get tested can book an appointment or simply walk into a clinic.

For more information click here.

