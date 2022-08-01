Anne Arundel Co. bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.

Maryland has awarded 17 retail sportsbook licenses since sports betting was legalized last year.

Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County will expand it’s offerings to include sports wagers when it opens its BetRivers Sportsbook at noon.

Bingo World owner and president Randy Clemens said “we’re very excited to be offering sports betting to the people of central Maryland, we have bingo, we have machines, now we have sports betting.”

Even though inflation is rising and the economy appears to be on shaky ground, Clemens hopes offering something new will entice existing and future customers.

"Bingo is very reasonable. you can place a sports wager for just a couple of dollars, and enjoy the game...adding a different aspect to what we offer to the community here," Clemens said.

Clemens also said adding a sportsbook allows Bingo World to employ more people.

Since sports betting started in Maryland, bettors have placed about $175 million on sports wagers.

Sportsbook taxable winnings have totaled more than $19 million with $16 million going to operators. The state's 15% cut which goes towards education, came to about $3 million.

