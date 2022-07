ANNAPOLIS — The temperatures are scorching, reaching the mid-90s, feeling like 100 degrees outside.

To alleviate some of that heat, the City of Annapolis is opening cooling centers from Thursday through Sunday at Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane) and American Legion Post (1707 Forest Drive).

They will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. Water will be provided at both cooling centers.