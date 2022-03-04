Annapolis Symphony to present program that includes a musical tribute to Ukraine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Symphony is inviting people to join this weekend’s concerts in support of the Ukrainian people.

The tribute to Ukraine will replace the previously scheduled performances of Shostakovich’s First Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring renowned Russian violinist Vadim Repin.

The ASO will present this Friday, Saturday and Sunday a program that includes a musical tribute to Ukraine, Der Rosenkavalier Suite by Strauss, Concertino Cusqueño by Frank, and Outburst by Abels.

