Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis Symphony to present program that includes a musical tribute to Ukraine

symphony generic
Pexels
symphony generic
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 17:38:23-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Symphony is inviting people to join this weekend’s concerts in support of the Ukrainian people.

The tribute to Ukraine will replace the previously scheduled performances of Shostakovich’s First Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring renowned Russian violinist Vadim Repin.

The ASO will present this Friday, Saturday and Sunday a program that includes a musical tribute to Ukraine, Der Rosenkavalier Suite by Strauss, Concertino Cusqueño by Frank, and Outburst by Abels.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019