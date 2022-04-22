Annapolis receiving funding to help raise the city dock level

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Our capital city is about to get a face lift.

Congressman John Sarbanes was in Annapolis to announce $300,000 are coming to help raise the city dock level.

As climate change progresses, the city floods easily during heavy rain and high tides.

"I'm gonna come here in a few years from now, gonna be six feet higher, you're gonna be on a beautiful green space and it's gonna make the city even more beautiful," said Gavin Buckley, the mayor of Annapolis.

"There's no question what's happening here in Annapolis can be kind of a template model for how we deal with resiliency projects Call Bradley across the country. That's one of the reasons we want to put some federal funding behind it," added Sarbanes.

The city dock floods about 45 to 60 days a year.