Annapolis ready to economic burst with Navy football kicking off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy football has high hopes this season.

The Midshipmen open their season against Delaware on Saturday at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

Navy’s football team brings thousands of fans and millions of dollars to Annapolis.

All the home games are broadcast so people around the nation get a look at our city on the Chesapeake Bay.

You don't have to wait for the game to start before fans spend their money.

Navy is famous for their tailgates.

“Drive by the stadium now and see all the tents are up," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “How many different catering jobs materialize because of that."

According to Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, visitors for Navy football games spend 1.6 times more than the average visitor.

More than half, 61%, travel from outside of Maryland for the games.

When you travel from out of state, that's when the hotels, bars and restaurants and business score a touchdown.

“Hotels are all full at this time of year, the restaurants are packed,” Buckley said. “The big party rooms and restaurants are full, the shops are full. People come and take home souvenirs. It really is one of our best economic drivers.”

Unlike most college football teams, Navy plays some of its games at neutral sites, possibly taking away games from their home schedule.

This year, Navy plays Notre Dame in Baltimore, and play the Army/Navy game in Philadelphia.

Stu Strelzer, the Tech manager for the broadcast crew, said he brings in more than 50 people every home game for the production and sometimes close to 30 are staying in hotels.

“We are here Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Strelzer said. “We go home Sunday. So, it’s cars, hotel rooms, people and we eat.

The hotels are maybe $1,000 or more, plus the car, plus a lot of fly down so it's airfare cost. It's a lot. Annapolis gets a bonus game as well.

The Military Bowl brings in millions each year.

“Fans that come to the Military Bowl are the best fans ever,” Strelzer. “They can't believe their luck that they get to come to a city like this, getting to watch their team play a monumental game.”