Annapolis pride events are coming back after 2 years postponed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival events were postponed two years in a row due to Covid concerns but the long-awaited event is coming back June 4.

During a reception Saturday Annapolis Pride announced the 2022 logo and theme, 'Many faces, One Pride.'

Board chair Joe Toolan said, “Now more than ever it is important that we recognize that while each story is unique, we are in our own ways advocating for and pushing for a more inclusive Annapolis. When we all come together with each other we are powerful. Our collective impact is unstoppable.”

They also announced this year’s group of parade Grand Marshals including Abbie Ellicott, leader of the Coalition for LGBTQ+ Students; Drake Smith, former Anne Arundel County Board of Education student member; and Billie Hoard, Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) sponsor at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena.

The parade route will take place along West Street, from Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street. The festival will be held on West Street between Calvert Street and Church Circle, and in The Peoples Park on Calvert Street next to the Whitmore parking garage and adjacent parking lots.