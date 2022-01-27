Annapolis prepares for anticipated winter storm this weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Public Works Department is prepared for the anticipated winter storm this weekend.

The storm is predicted to have impacts on the Annapolis area beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

Annapolis is expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow with the system as well as temperatures in the teens as well as blustery winds.

Officials say it may be best to avoid travel on Friday evening and Saturday morning when conditions are the worst and City crews are working to clear streets.

The precipitation may begin on Friday as rain or freezing rain, then switch over to snow.

Annapolis Transit: At this time, transit routes will operate on the regular schedule.

Emergency Operations Center Activation: The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center activation status is “Enhanced.” The Annapolis Call Center is also activated to respond to non-emergency inquiries from the public. Annapolis residents can call 410-260-2211 for information on road conditions or for any non-emergency, snow-related questions.

Recreation and Parks: At this time, the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center will follow regularly scheduled opening and closing times. For changes or snow-related closures, please visit the Recreation and Parks FACEBOOK page or the Pip Moyer FACEBOOK page.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of Thursday February 3rd.

Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check-in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.