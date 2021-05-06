Annapolis Police Officer arrested and charged with theft in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS — An Annapolis Police Officer has been arrested and charged with theft in Baltimore County.

On April 5, Gerrard Williams, an Annapolis police officer, was suspended, with pay, following a notification received from the Baltimore County Police Department.

The Annapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs section received notification of an investigation of thefts that may involve Williams.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with a theft scheme by Baltimore County Police.

Following the arrest, Williams' suspension status has been changed to suspended without pay. The Department has been in communication with the Baltimore County Police Department and has cooperated fully with the investigation.

“The Annapolis Police Department is committed to the highest level of ethical standards for our officers, in no way does this unfortunate incident reflect the values or the dedication the men and women display each and every day. Integrity remains at the core of who we are as a Department,” stated Chief Ed Jackson.