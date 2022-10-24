Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis Police investigating Sunday evening shooting

AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WMAR Staff
AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:24:32-04

ANNAPOLIS  — Annapolis are investigating the shooting of an adult male Sunday evening.

According to police, at approximately 6:11p.m., officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

The victim was shot in the lower torso and was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices