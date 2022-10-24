Annapolis Police investigating Sunday evening shooting

ANNAPOLIS — Annapolis are investigating the shooting of an adult male Sunday evening.

According to police, at approximately 6:11p.m., officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis.

The victim was shot in the lower torso and was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.