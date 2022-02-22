Watch
Two children shot while playing outside Monday evening in Annapolis

Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 08:31:15-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that injured two children.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson says the children were playing outside in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue just after 7 p.m. when a person appeared from a wooded area and began firing toward Tyler Avenue.

One of the juveniles has been sent to shock trauma while the other is being treated at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Center. Officials do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.

