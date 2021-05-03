Annapolis Police investigating how a 6-year-old boy was shot inside an apartment Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating how a 6-year-old boy ended up shot inside an apartment Sunday afternoon.

Officers were first notified at 1:57 p.m., when they were called to investigate an injured person at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

It was there police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

Investigators believe the incident happened inside an apartment on Bens Drive, but have released no other details as to how it happened.

The child is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-260-3439.