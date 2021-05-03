Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis Police investigating how a 6-year-old boy was shot inside an apartment Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
<p>An Annapolis Police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
17-year-old shot and killed in Annapolis
Posted at 9:38 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:40:43-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating how a 6-year-old boy ended up shot inside an apartment Sunday afternoon.

Officers were first notified at 1:57 p.m., when they were called to investigate an injured person at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

It was there police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

Investigators believe the incident happened inside an apartment on Bens Drive, but have released no other details as to how it happened.

The child is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-260-3439.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020