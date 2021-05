ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Officers are investigating a fatal collision in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday involving a dirt bike and a vehicle.

Police responded to Forest Drive and Parole Street at around 4:45 p.m. and found that the driver of the dirt bike suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The investigation is continuing and you're asked if you have any information to contact Sgt. O'Herlihy at 410-268-9000 or htoherlihy@annapolis.gov.