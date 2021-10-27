Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis Police Department is accepting food donations until November 17

The department will be providing Thanksgiving meals to local families
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
asiseeit
<p>Donated food items on table during food drive. <em>(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</em></p>
Operation Orange Food Drive kicks off at MDOT MTA locations
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:12:52-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department is accepting donations of food for a Thanksgiving food drive until November 17.

They will be providing Thanksgiving meals to local families and donating the remaining food to local food pantries.

The are asking you to donate the following items:

  • 5 bags of potatoes
  • 2 bags of onions
  • jars of gravy
  • cans of cranberry sauce
  • cans of sweet potato
  • cans of green beans
  • bags or boxes of stuffing
  • cans of cream of mushroom soup
  • french fried onions
  • boxed pastas
  • pasta sauce
  • peanut butter and jelly
  • cereal
  • soups and other canned meals
  • boxed macaroni and cheese
  • healthy snacks, like breakfast bars and dried fruit
  • baby food

Please check expiration dates because expired food will not be accepted.

Feel free to drop off your donations any time at the police department at 199 Taylor Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019