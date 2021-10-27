Annapolis Police Department is accepting food donations until November 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department is accepting donations of food for a Thanksgiving food drive until November 17.
They will be providing Thanksgiving meals to local families and donating the remaining food to local food pantries.
The are asking you to donate the following items:
- 5 bags of potatoes
- 2 bags of onions
- jars of gravy
- cans of cranberry sauce
- cans of sweet potato
- cans of green beans
- bags or boxes of stuffing
- cans of cream of mushroom soup
- french fried onions
- boxed pastas
- pasta sauce
- peanut butter and jelly
- cereal
- soups and other canned meals
- boxed macaroni and cheese
- healthy snacks, like breakfast bars and dried fruit
- baby food
Please check expiration dates because expired food will not be accepted.
Feel free to drop off your donations any time at the police department at 199 Taylor Avenue.