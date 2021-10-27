Annapolis Police Department is accepting food donations until November 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department is accepting donations of food for a Thanksgiving food drive until November 17.

They will be providing Thanksgiving meals to local families and donating the remaining food to local food pantries.

The are asking you to donate the following items:

5 bags of potatoes

2 bags of onions

jars of gravy

cans of cranberry sauce

cans of sweet potato

cans of green beans

bags or boxes of stuffing

cans of cream of mushroom soup

french fried onions

boxed pastas

pasta sauce

peanut butter and jelly

cereal

soups and other canned meals

boxed macaroni and cheese

healthy snacks, like breakfast bars and dried fruit

baby food

Please check expiration dates because expired food will not be accepted.

Feel free to drop off your donations any time at the police department at 199 Taylor Avenue.