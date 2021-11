ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Annapolis have made two arrests in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man.

Cornell Young, 23, was fatally shot October 14 in unit block of Pleasant Street.

On November 4, Shammond Taylor, 23, and Kenon Jackson, 21, were officially charged in the case.

Jackson had already been in custody at the Ordnance Road Correctional Center for an unrelated incident.

Taylor was arrested in Baltimore.

Both are being held without bond on a slew of charges.