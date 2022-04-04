Annapolis mayor to give 'State of City Address' when City Council returns to in-person meetings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis City Council will return to in-person meetings starting Monday, April 11.

It has been more than two years since council gathered to conduct in-person meetings.

Mayor Gavin Buckley will introduce his budget and deliver his "State of the City" address.

According to city officials, although nearly all COVID-19 protocols have been suspended due to the low case rate in the community, the City Manager may elect to reenact masking and certain social distancing requirements in the Council Chambers should the case rate numbers tick back up.

However, right now, masking is optional for those attending in-person meetings.

“The last two years have been challenging for City government as well as residents,” Mayor Buckley said. “I am proud that we have been good stewards of taxpayer dollars and did not end up using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the extent we originally planned. That reserve gives us breathing room coming into 2023. If there is one thing we have learned over the past two years - it is to expect the unexpected.”

The final date for passage of the final adopted City Budget is June 30. The Fiscal Year 2023 begins July 1.