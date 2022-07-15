Annapolis man found guilty of biting police officers, 13 other charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was convicted for fleeing the scene of a wreck, and biting an Anne Arundel County police officer.

Brandon Hardy, 26, from Annapolis, was found guilty of 13 charges, including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 11.

On September 3, 2021, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Mountain Road and Route 10 for a report of a car accident in which the driver of a silver Honda Civic, later identified as the defendant, Hardy, fled the scene.

Witnesses stated Hardy briefly returned to the vehicle to retrieve some objects before running away. On the scene, police learned that two cars, a gray Ford Mustang and a black Kia sport utility vehicle, were attempting to turn left from the Route 10 off-ramp onto Mountain Road when Hardy’s Civic ran a red light and struck both the Mustang and the Kia. The occupants of the Mustang and the Kia, which included young children, were not injured.

The passenger of the Hardy's car stayed at the scene and told officers Hardy's name and that he had taken her cell phone before running away.

The passenger’s family member arrived at the scene and used an app to locate the passenger’s phone which pinged to a local fast food restaurant.

Officers then responded there and located Hardy but he refused to identify himself. A witness from the accident was brought to the location and positively identified Hardy.

Police said that after Hardy was arrested and handcuffed, he attempted to run away. He was quickly apprehended and became extremely uncooperative.

A large number of officers were required to place the defendant in the police vehicle to be transported for booking.

During the struggle, the defendant bit Officer Yee on the leg and attempted to bite Officer Hussain’s arm. Neither officer sustained serious injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Officers observed the defendant clutching a large amount of drugs, which the police had to pry out of his hands. These substances were later tested and found to be about 29 grams of Fentanyl and over 40 grams of cocaine. The defendant was also in possession of a digital scale and over $400 in cash.

A search of the defendant’s vehicle revealed about 15 grams of marijuana and 30 Suboxone strips.

“Every day, members of law enforcement put their lives on the line to protect and serve the citizens in our communities. Officers Hussain and Yee were assaulted by the defendant after they took him into custody for leaving the scene of a car accident,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I appreciate the service these officers bring to our county and thank them for their continued commitment to safeguarding our streets.”