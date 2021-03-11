Annapolis man arrested, charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

According to police, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was monitoring an online dating app while posing as a 14-year-old male when 78-year-old Richard Lenham initiated a conversation, with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter.

Maryland State Police

The suspect suggested meeting with the minor and after arriving at the planned location, was arrested.

Lenham was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.