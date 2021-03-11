Menu

Annapolis man arrested, charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 20:07:28-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

According to police, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was monitoring an online dating app while posing as a 14-year-old male when 78-year-old Richard Lenham initiated a conversation, with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter.

Richard Lenham

The suspect suggested meeting with the minor and after arriving at the planned location, was arrested.

Lenham was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

