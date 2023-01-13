Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport

PHILADELPHIA — An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to TSA the gun was discovered on January 12 while going through an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint.

The .40 caliber Sig Sauer gun was reportedly loaded with 12 bullets at the time it was detected by agents. As result the man was arrested and could potentially be fined up to $15,000.

Officials say it's the third time this year that a gun has been confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport.