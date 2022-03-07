Annapolis holds St. Patrick Day Parade after pandemic postponements

ANNAPOLIS — After two years of pandemic postponements.. The weather couldn't have been better for today's saint Patrick's day parade in Annapolis.

Thousands were curbside from west street down to main street... And the smiles went for miles.

But one of the most touching moments came when Baltimore city firefighter john McMaster was honored as the first responder of the year.

He was the lone survivor in January's vacant house fire on south Stricker Street that killed three of his fellow firefighters.

"What does this outpouring mean to you?"

"I don't have words. Everybody's been so great to me, I can't even speak."

Baltimore's St Patrick's parade will be next Sunday.