Annapolis holds pickleball tournament as part of 'Dinner Under the Stars'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Every Wednesday night, Annapolis dresses up like a European city.

They close a busy street down, put out restaurant tables and umbrellas, a string of lights hang overhead and they call it Dinner Under The Stars.

Beyond the tables, you will find a sport that is gaining popularity by the second. It is a cross between badminton, ping pong and tennis.

Annapolis finds itself in a pickle! Pickleball that is.

Sara Aiken is the City of Annapolis appointed, “Ambassador of Pickleball”, she makes her own rackets, no strings attached. But you will find crabs and seal life to play a sport she loves.

“You can learn this sport in an hour,” she said.

On this night, three courts are set up for non-stop action from 5 p.m. until they tire out. It is all part of the genius plan laid out by Erik Evans.

“We’ve seen just a great crowd out here to support Annapolis,” said Evans.

So come out here on Wednesday nights, say hello to Sara or Rick. Get your racket, sneakers and you will be ready to join the growing crowd of Pickleball.

Click here for more information.