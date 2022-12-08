Annapolis has you covered with holiday activities this year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is one Maryland's oldest cities, so they've had a lot of practice throwing holiday parties. It's historic, it's on the bay and a lot is going on this week. Some old favorites like Midnight Madness are back strong as ever.

"Full of entertainment," said Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

They used to have one Midnight Madness, but now they do it the first three Thursdays of December. Along with Midnight Madness starting tonight, at the end of city dock is the Annapolis Holiday Market.

45 artists and vendors will have an open air market at the end of city dock. You can meet the person who made your special gift.

"It is fun to meet the person who made it," said Evans.

The mom and pop shops, bigger stores, all the great restaurants in a perfect setting. Steve Samaras of Zachary's Jewelers has lived in Annapolis for decades.

"So much going on downtown for the holidays," said Steve Samaras.

There is so much to do in Annapolis for the holidays, so if you could only make one event you might wanna pick the one that's the most popular, the Parade of Lights. It happens right here down Ego Alley.

"If you haven't, then you gotta do it," said Evans.

"The big boats," added Samaras.

The Parade of Lights goes from 6 to 8 Saturday night. If you can't make it for Midnight Madness tonight, they will have another Midnight Madness next Thursday.