Annapolis Film Festival returns after two years of restrictions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — We've been locked down for two years watching movies at home, now it's time to go out and see a movie. Annapolis has just the thing for you: THE Annapolis film festival.

Patty White and Lee Anderson are celebrating their 10th anniversary for the film festival after two years of Covid restrictions, now they are back with more than 70 films.

"We have really good strong shorts programs that are put together and curated and themed and people love them," said White.

The festival has much more than just shorts. An army of volunteers are getting Feature films, documentaries and even some films that have a local connection with Maryland ready.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with a Red Carpet celebration and the feature film, "To Olivia."

