Annapolis detective arrest a man in connection to a shooting Friday

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Annapolis Detectives arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Forest Drive Friday.

At approximately 11:33 p.m., officers arrived at the location and found an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, Keith Taylor, 35, of Annapolis, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Saturday, Taylor was apprehended in the 200 block of Boxwood Road.

Taylor faces seven criminal accusations in connection with the crime, including attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding the event is encouraged to call our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.