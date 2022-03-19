Annapolis detective are investigating a double shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis detectives are investigating a double shooting that happened on Friday at the intersection of Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the area for a reported shooting. According to the call received, the victims were inside a rideshare and en route to a local hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident, where they gathered evidence. Additional police were sent to the hospital, where they discovered two shooting victims and the ride-sharing vehicle.

The victims were recognized as one adult male and an adult female. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the event is encouraged to call detectives at 410-260-3439.