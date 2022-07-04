ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 4th of July is here and if you're thinking about being a little patriotic and hitting the road for something fun, I have a good idea for you.

Our capital city has everything you need. Parades, bands and good eating.

The parade will kick off around 6:30 and will start at Amos Garrett Blvd., head down West Street, down Main Street and finish up at the city dock.

The Navy Band will play our favorite patriotic tunes and then the newest navy band, the Blues & Gold, will play music from B.B. King, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton.

Fireworks will start up at 9:15 p.m.

Many of our forefathers, George Washington, Ben Franklin and this fella have been through Annapolis for a drink or two. The Naval Academy and the birth of the Star Spangled Banner are just a small piece of history in our area.

"I didn't know that," said Jordyn Alm.

Alm is from Minnesota and this is her first 4th of July parade. She couldn't have picked a better town than Annapolis to see her first.

"I've never experienced a town with so much history involved with everything. I'm excited to see the fireworks, see the parade," said Alm.

If you're worried about parking because the main parking lot is closed downtown, you can park in any of the parking garages or go to the Navy Marine Corps Stadium.

Park there for free and take a free shuttle from any of those locations.

Who else would you expect to see in Annapolis for the 4th than John Hancock.

"My name is William John Hancock," said Hancock.

This may not be the real John Hancock, who was born in 1737 in Braintree, Massachusetts, but this "John Hancock" is an Annapolis boy through and through.

"Absolutely, my wife and I got married right there and we partied at Middletons," said Hancock.

It's not too often you get to ask Hancock what the Fourth of July means to him.

"It means a lot. It means independence, means freedom. It means being out here on a boat being with my buddies, meeting good people like yourself, my wife behind you. I love it man, that's what it is," said Hancock.