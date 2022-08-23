Annapolis celebrates International Remembrance Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Residents gathered in Annapolis for International Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honor the two million captive Africans who perished during the Transatlantic Crossing known as the Middle Passage, and the 10 million who survived to build the Americas.

History is told by victors and some feel that true story was not passed on.

“Don't really truly exemplify the absolute horror and the absolute debauchery of the slave trade," William Rowel said.

Just because slavery was abolished in many places around the world, that doesn't mean it's a part of history.

“It's happening now. I have friends who are working with families because of the war in Ukraine. Children are being trafficked," said Janice Hayes-Williams, an Annapolis historian.

Because of Kunta Kente and other things, Marylanders and around the nation are aware of the connection to slavery we have here, but, that connection is about to go international.

Hayes-Williams said a port marker will be placed at city dock next year to remember Annapolis as a port slaves came to directly from Africa.

“There are 43 sites in the US where captured Africans stepped for the first time,” Hayes-Williams said. “That's called a site of memory.”

Pedals were thrown in the water to remember the millions of slaves that never even made it to land.

Water was poured in the water of all the slaves that suffered.

Many died on the trip over in deplorable conditions.

Ceremonies like the one on Tuesday hold an important meaning for all of us.

“To not ever to do that again," Rowel said.

“It's happening today as we speak.... this practice does not continue," Hayes-Williams said.

