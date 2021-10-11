Annapolis benefit concert for tornado victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) — It’s been a month since Hurricane Ida brought devastation to Annapolis. Sunday, the town center held a benefit concert to raise money for the community members who were impacted.

"It’s nice to be able to contribute... help the people out who have had some loss," said Jody Lewis, member of Frederick-based 80s band The Reagan Years, who played during the event.

The town center worked with a local community organization to figure out who the money would go to, ultimately identifying families on Oakwood Road in Edgewater to receive the support.

"We wanted to make sure our fundraising dollars help impacted families specifically and also that area, it’s now the second time they’ve been hit in about a year," said Annapolis Town Center general manager Anthony Henry.

Maryland native Danah Koch and The Reagan Years used their musical talent to help raise over $10,000.

"It’s just great to play for a very appreciative crowd that’s here for music and to benefit such good things," said The Reagan Years member Anthony Nuccio.

"It just goes to show that there’s still so much good in this world," said singer Danah Koch.

The town center covered all the costs of the event so all the money from the ticket sales will go straight to those who need it.

"We all look at businesses as sales and revenue and everyone looks at profit share but the biggest thing for us as a community hub is all about the heart share and that we are able to take what we are feeling in here, through creativity and provide an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy and also support others," said Henry.