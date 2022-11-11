Anita Baker tours in Baltimore next year

BALTIMORE, Md — It's been so long but she’s back and she's given us the best that she’s got!

Can you guess who it is? It’s the legendary songstress Anita Baker announced that she’s going on tour, and she will be making a stop in Baltimore.

According to a press release, the tour is named after her debut album “The Songstress” and is in celebration of her 40 years of being a music icon.

The tour will consist of 15 different cities including Baltimore.

baker will be here May 14 at the new CFG Bank Arena.

Tickets will go on pre-sale next Wednesday from 10am-10pm and then open to the public next Thursday at 10 o'clock.