Angus is fighting for his life after being found caged in the sweltering heat on the side of a road

BALTIMORE — Angus the dog is fighting for his life and needs your help.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) says he was left caged in the sweltering heat on the side of a road in Southwest Baltimore.

When found, Angus was covered in urine and feces. He remains weak and severely dehydrated.

According to BARCS, costs are piling up to provide the type of round-the-clock care needed to save his life.

Click here if interested in donating towards Angus' recovery.

Also, if you have information on who may have abandoned Angus, call Animal Control at 410-396-4689.