Angry driver allegedly waved gun, shouted at state highway worker over slowed traffic

<p>Traffic cones. <em>(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</em></p>
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 15, 2021
LOTHIAN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a driver who allegedly threatened a State Highway Administration worker Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect became angry at the worker for using his work truck to block a lane of traffic on northbound Route 4 near Southern Maryland Boulevard.

Apparently the state highway worker had been assigned to follow people collecting trash from the roadway.

The truck had a light-up yellow arrow that directed motorists to the next lane.

When it came time for the suspect to switch lanes, police say he pulled up next to the worker's truck and began yelling for him to get out of the road.

The worker claimed the man waved a black handgun around before driving off.

There is no information on the suspect other than he was last seen on Route 4 driving an unknown make or model black pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960 or call the Tipline at 410-222-4700.

