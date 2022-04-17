Watch
An investigation is underway for a plane crash that happened early Sunday morning

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 17, 2022
GRANTSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway for a plane crash that happened early Sunday morning in the wooded area adjacent to 179 Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville.

According to police, shortly after 8 p.m., Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to the area. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1966 Piper single engine fixed-wing aircraft departed from Walbash, Indiana and was traveling to Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland.

The pilot, Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, informed investigators that he had to climb to 11,000 feet due to poor weather in Garrett County. Greensberg believes the plane iced over, causing him to lose control of the aircraft. The plane landed next to 179 Spring Ridge Court in a wooded area.

The 62-year-old was taken to UPMC Western Maryland, along with two female passengers, ages 50 and 15, for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting an investigation into the crash.

