An election day like none other

BALTIMORE, Md. — A voting machine break down delayed polling at Baltimore’s Yorkwood Elementary School.

“We didn’t know exactly how to operate one machine, and everybody decided to use that one machine,” said Republican Chief Election Judge Charles Hicks.

And a missing router delayed voting at New Era Academy in Cherry Hill for about an hour.

“In spite of our issues with election judges, a majority were new judges, and a lot of places had new judges and no chief judges there," said Baltimore City Election Director Armstead Jones. "I went out to a couple of those sites and helped to get them up and running. But in spite of those little clicks here and there, I think they did a good job."

Despite some hiccups in the process, some voters said they wanted to show up in person to cast ballots hoping to make a difference.

“I’m extremely worried,” said Sheri Cox-Christopher, from East Baltimore. “The two gentlemen that were shot over the weekend? It’s a friend of mine’s nephew. The ones that died. This is too much, and we need to make a change.”

“I want everybody to notice that the children are failing,” said Alberta Campbell, from South Baltimore, “and it’s well worth coming out to vote for the one you want.”

By law, no one can begin opening the mail-in ballots until Thursday, leaving the outcome of many races up in the air for days after voters cast the final ballots.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.