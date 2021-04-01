An 8-year-old girl & two others killed in Cambridge house fire; two more injured

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Lower Eastern Region along with the Cambridge Police Department are continuing their investigation into an early morning house fire that claimed the lives of three Cambridge residents and injured two others.

On Thursday, at 12:22 a.m., the Rescue Fire Company responded to the 400 block of High Street for a structure fire after a neighbor called 911 reporting the blaze. Upon arrival, they observed severe fire conditions coming from the interior of the three story brick structure that contained two apartments.

The fire eventually reached 3 alarms bringing in several surrounding fire departments to assist with suppression activities. It took approximately 90 minutes for 75 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

A 31-year-old woman was transported to Tidal Health, in Salisbury, with serious injuries. She will be flown to Baltimore for more advanced medical treatment. An 11-year-old girl was also transported to Tidal Health for minor injuries. After a Maryland State Trooper and city of Cambridge Police Officer assisted her off of a landing she escaped via a window on the second floor of the structure. She was treated and released.

The blaze did claim the lives of three other occupants of the building. An 8-year-old girl, 18-year-old female and a 41-year-old man died in the fire.

They will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.