An 18-year-old was shot in Essex on Thursday; police need your help identifying the suspect

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently investigating a shooting in Essex that left an 18-year-old injured.

Just after 9 p.m., on Thursday, the 18-year-old was walking in the area of Holcumb Court when he was shot in the lower body. From there, he was transported to Bayview Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police are asking neighbors to check any exterior cameras they may have and contact police with any possible information.

Anyone who may have additional information to offer can contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.