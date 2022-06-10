Amtrak train traffic impacted after person injured in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was injured by an Amtrak train in Essex Friday afternoon.

The incident is impacting all Amtrak service through Baltimore, except for Acela Trains 2121 and 2163 which are back on the move and running 35 minutes late.

SERVICE DISRUPTION: All Amtrak service operating through Baltimore is currently stopped due to a trespasser incident. We will update if more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 10, 2022

MARC Penn Line service north of Baltimore Penn Station was previously suspended as well, but has since resumed.

Update: MARC Penn Line - Service Has Resumed -- Penn Line Service north of Baltimore Penn Station has resumed and police activity has cleared. Residual delays are expected due to speed restrictions and rail congestion. Updates wil... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile MARC Penn 634 had to canceled, with those passengers now being accommodated by train 642 which is scheduled to depart Union at 5:58pm.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.