Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amtrak train traffic impacted after person injured in Essex

Why trainloads of other people's waste have been rotting in an Alabama town for months
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>File photo of railroad tracks.</p>
Why trainloads of other people's waste have been rotting in an Alabama town for months
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:52:53-04

ESSEX, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was injured by an Amtrak train in Essex Friday afternoon.

The incident is impacting all Amtrak service through Baltimore, except for Acela Trains 2121 and 2163 which are back on the move and running 35 minutes late.

MARC Penn Line service north of Baltimore Penn Station was previously suspended as well, but has since resumed.

Meanwhile MARC Penn 634 had to canceled, with those passengers now being accommodated by train 642 which is scheduled to depart Union at 5:58pm.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019