Amtrak train crashes into tractor trailer in Brunswick, 1 person injured

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A traffic back up led to a tractor trailer being struck by an Amtrak train in Brunswick Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the tractor trailer was struck after it got stuck on the tracks when the train was coming through. The train struck the back of the trailer causing it to be pushed into a passenger truck.

The passenger truck was then pushed into a building.

Reports say that the driver of the passenger truck, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All 140 passengers of the Amtrak, the driver of the tractor trailer, and the passenger of the truck refused transport.

